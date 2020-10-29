Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

970 new cases & 8 new deaths in Mississippi

9:40 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 970 new COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths, for a total of 118,587 cases and 3,310 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has 57 new cases and 0 new deaths, for a total of 7,342 cases and 80 deaths in the county.