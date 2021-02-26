x
Coronavirus

Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson gives update on COVID-19 in the state

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this April 27, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson takes off his Arkansas Razorbacks facemark as he arrives for the daily coronavirus briefing at the state Capitol in Little Rock. Hutchinson issued the order Thursday, July, 16, 2020, effective Monday, July 20, requiring people to wear masks in public throughout the state, which is dealing with a surge in coronavirus cases. The governor issued the order after weeks of resisting such a requirement. (Staton Breidenthal/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

Refresh often for new information. 

LIVE UPDATES

WATCH: Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson gives update on COVID-19 in the state

9:00 a.m. - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is holding an early news conference to make a "significant announcement" on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Watch HERE.

