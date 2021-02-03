Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland extends State of Emergency

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LIVE UPDATES
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland extends State of Emergency
301 new cases & 44 new deaths in Mississippi
10:05 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 301 new cases and 44 new deaths, for a total of 295,295 cases and 6,724 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has a total of 19,690 cases and 230 deaths in the county.
42 new cases & 0 new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 42 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 88,153 cases and 1,498 deaths in the county.
There have been 85,428 recoveries in the county.