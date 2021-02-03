Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland extends State of Emergency

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

LIVE UPDATES

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland extends State of Emergency

Mayor Strickland extends State of Emergency - Memphis COVID-19 Updates Mayor Strickland has extended the State of Emergency. Click below to read the executive order.

301 new cases & 44 new deaths in Mississippi

10:05 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 301 new cases and 44 new deaths, for a total of 295,295 cases and 6,724 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 19,690 cases and 230 deaths in the county.

Today MSDH is reporting 301 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 44 deaths, and 64 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 295,295, with 6,724 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/H3JnsdmTJA — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) March 2, 2021

42 new cases & 0 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 42 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 88,153 cases and 1,498 deaths in the county.

There have been 85,428 recoveries in the county.