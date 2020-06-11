Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 290 new cases & 2 new deaths in Shelby County, 967 new cases & 14 new deaths in MS

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

290 new cases & 2 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 290 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths, for a total of 39,031 cases and 582 deaths in the county.

There have been 35,768 recoveries.

967 new cases & 14 new deaths in Mississippi

9:35 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 967 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths, for a total of 124,854 cases and 3,419 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 8,036 cases and 82 deaths.