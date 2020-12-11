Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: WATCH: Memphis & Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force Briefing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LIVE UPDATES
WATCH: Memphis & Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force Briefing
12:00 p.m. - Watch HERE.
257 new cases & 10 new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 257 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths, for a total of 41,125 cases and 604 deaths in the county.
There are currently 37,359 recoveries in the county.
1,271 cases & 17 new deaths in Mississippi
9:45 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,271 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths, for a total of 130,665 cases and 3,514 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has a total of 8,535 cases and 85 deaths in the county.