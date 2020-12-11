Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: WATCH: Memphis & Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force Briefing

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

WATCH: Memphis & Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force Briefing

257 new cases & 10 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 257 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths, for a total of 41,125 cases and 604 deaths in the county.

There are currently 37,359 recoveries in the county.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Thursday, November 12, 2020.



For more information, please visit https://t.co/kdHyTiLpjk for access to the Data Dashboard. pic.twitter.com/F5HUSiFtar — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) November 12, 2020

1,271 cases & 17 new deaths in Mississippi

9:45 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,271 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths, for a total of 130,665 cases and 3,514 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 8,535 cases and 85 deaths in the county.