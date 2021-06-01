Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 38 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
Refresh often for new information.
LIVE UPDATES
38 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 38 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 98,757 cases and 1,675 deaths in the county.
The health department said 359,298 people have been vaccinated.
--------------------------------------------------
42 new cases & 2 new deaths in Mississippi
9:10 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 42 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths, for a total of 317,755 cases and 7,318 deaths in the state.
902,280 people have been fully vaccinated in the state.
Desoto County has a total of 22,131 cases and 264 deaths in the county.