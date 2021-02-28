Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 1,117 new cases & 18 new deaths in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LIVE UPDATES
1,117 new cases & 18 new deaths in Tennessee
2:50 p.m. - The Tennessee Department of Health reports 1,117 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths, for a total of 775,004 cases and 11,411 deaths in the state.
There are currently 878 hospitalizations in the state.
136 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 136 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 87,976 cases and 1,496 deaths in the county.
There have been 85,243 recoveries in the county.
704 new cases & 12 new deaths in Mississippi
8:45 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 704 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths, for a total of 294,795 cases and 6,681 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has a total of 19,660 cases and 230 deaths.