Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 1,117 new cases & 18 new deaths in Tennessee

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

1,117 new cases & 18 new deaths in Tennessee

2:50 p.m. - The Tennessee Department of Health reports 1,117 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths, for a total of 775,004 cases and 11,411 deaths in the state.

There are currently 878 hospitalizations in the state.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 775,004 as of February 28, 2021 including 11,411 deaths, 878 current hospitalizations and 749,863 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 6.77%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/jypSRwtXP2 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) February 28, 2021

136 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 136 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 87,976 cases and 1,496 deaths in the county.

There have been 85,243 recoveries in the county.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Sunday, February 28, 2021. For more information, please visit https://t.co/kdHyTiLpjk for access to the #DataDashboard page. pic.twitter.com/7125FJikBx — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) February 28, 2021

704 new cases & 12 new deaths in Mississippi

8:45 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 704 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths, for a total of 294,795 cases and 6,681 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 19,660 cases and 230 deaths.