Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LIVE UPDATES
644 new cases and 36 new deaths in Mississippi
10:15 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 644 new COVID-19 cases and 36 new deaths, for a total of 121,509 cases and 3,384 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has 59 new cases and 1 new death, for a total of 7,691 cases and 82 deaths in the county.
399 new cases & 1 new death in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 399 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death, for a total of 38,352 cases and 574 deaths in the county.
There have been 34,816 recoveries in the county.