Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South

LIVE UPDATES

644 new cases and 36 new deaths in Mississippi

10:15 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 644 new COVID-19 cases and 36 new deaths, for a total of 121,509 cases and 3,384 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has 59 new cases and 1 new death, for a total of 7,691 cases and 82 deaths in the county.

Today MSDH is reporting 644 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 36 deaths, and 130 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 121,509, with 3,384 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/QP8mlJ41AN pic.twitter.com/rSO3MllajH — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) November 3, 2020

399 new cases & 1 new death in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 399 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death, for a total of 38,352 cases and 574 deaths in the county.

There have been 34,816 recoveries in the county.