Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 120 new cases & 7 new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

120 new cases & 7 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 120 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths, for a total of 46,330 cases and 652 deaths in the county.

There have been 42,188 recoveries in the county.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Thursday, November 26, 2020.



For more information, please visit https://t.co/kdHyTiLpjk for access to the #DataDashboard page. pic.twitter.com/upYY3F0AqE — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) November 26, 2020

-------------------------------------------------

1,746 new cases & 18 new deaths in Mississippi

9:20 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1746 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths, for a total of 147,382 cases and 3,763 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 9,874 cases and 101 deaths in the county.