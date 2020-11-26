Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 120 new cases & 7 new deaths in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LIVE UPDATES
120 new cases & 7 new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 120 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths, for a total of 46,330 cases and 652 deaths in the county.
There have been 42,188 recoveries in the county.
-------------------------------------------------
1,746 new cases & 18 new deaths in Mississippi
9:20 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1746 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths, for a total of 147,382 cases and 3,763 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has a total of 9,874 cases and 101 deaths in the county.