Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 342 new cases & 1 new death in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

Refresh often for new information. 

LIVE UPDATES

342 new cases & 1 new death in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 342 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death, for a total of 34,850 cases and 554 deaths in the county.

There have been 32,093 recoveries.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE. 

---------------------------------------------

730 new cases & 31 new deaths in Mississippi

9:30 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 730 new COVID-19 cases and 31 new deaths, for a total of 111,322 cases and 3,202 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has 65 new cases and 1 new death, for a total of 6,701 cases and 78 deaths in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE.

