Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 675 new cases & 8 new deaths in Mississippi

LIVE UPDATES
675 new cases & 8 new deaths in Mississippi
10:20 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 675 new cases and 8 new deaths, for a total of 115,763 cases and 3,262 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has a total of 7,134 cases and 79 deaths in the county.
404 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 404 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 36,492 cases and 563 deaths in the county.
There have been 33,178 recoveries in the county.