Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 227 new cases & 2 new deaths in Shelby County, 801 new cases & 21 new deaths in MS

Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South.

801 new cases & 21 new deaths in Mississippi

10:05 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 801 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths, for a total of 112,123 cases and 3,223 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has 66 new cases and no new deaths, for a total of 6,767 cases and 78 deaths in the county.

227 new cases & 2 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 227 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths, for a total of 35,077 cases and 556 deaths in the county.

There have been 32,304 recoveries.