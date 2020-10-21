Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 227 new cases & 2 new deaths in Shelby County, 801 new cases & 21 new deaths in MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
801 new cases & 21 new deaths in Mississippi
10:05 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 801 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths, for a total of 112,123 cases and 3,223 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has 66 new cases and no new deaths, for a total of 6,767 cases and 78 deaths in the county.
227 new cases & 2 new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 227 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths, for a total of 35,077 cases and 556 deaths in the county.
There have been 32,304 recoveries.