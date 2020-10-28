x
Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 1,000 new cases & 19 new deaths in Mississippi

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

LIVE UPDATES

1,000 new cases & 19 new deaths in Mississippi

10:20 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,000 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths, for a total of 117,617 cases and 3,302 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has 75 new cases and 1 new deaths, for a total of 7,285 cases and 80 deaths in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE.

---------------------------------------

211 new cases & 3 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 211 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths, for a total of 37,004 cases and 569 deaths in the county.

There have been 33,528 recoveries.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE.

