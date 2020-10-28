Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 1,000 new cases & 19 new deaths in Mississippi

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

1,000 new cases & 19 new deaths in Mississippi

10:20 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,000 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths, for a total of 117,617 cases and 3,302 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has 75 new cases and 1 new deaths, for a total of 7,285 cases and 80 deaths in the county.

Today MSDH is reporting 1,000 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 19 deaths, and 132 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 117,617, with 3,302 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/QP8mlJ41AN pic.twitter.com/6CaEvd0lH0 — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) October 28, 2020

---------------------------------------

211 new cases & 3 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 211 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths, for a total of 37,004 cases and 569 deaths in the county.

There have been 33,528 recoveries.