Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 265 new cases/no new deaths in Shelby County, 1,612 new cases/8 new deaths in MS

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

LIVE UPDATES

265 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 265 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 38,741 cases and 580 deaths in the county.

There have been 35,452 recoveries in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE.

1,612 new cases & 8 new deaths in Mississippi

9:30 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,612 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths, for a total of 123,887 cases and 3,405 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 7,916 cases and 82 deaths in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi Department of Health HERE.

