Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 265 new cases/no new deaths in Shelby County, 1,612 new cases/8 new deaths in MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

265 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 265 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 38,741 cases and 580 deaths in the county.

There have been 35,452 recoveries in the county.

1,612 new cases & 8 new deaths in Mississippi

9:30 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,612 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths, for a total of 123,887 cases and 3,405 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 7,916 cases and 82 deaths in the county.