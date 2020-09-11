Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 566 new cases & 2 new deaths in Shelby County, 516 new cases & no new deaths in MS

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

LIVE UPDATES

566 new cases & 2 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 566 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths, for a total of 39,990 cases and 589 deaths in the county.

There have been 36,550 recoveries in the state.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Monday, November 9, 2020.



— Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) November 9, 2020

516 new cases & no new deaths in Mississippi

9:45 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 516 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 127,205 cases and 3,443 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 8,229 cases a,d 84 deaths in the county.