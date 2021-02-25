Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 220 new cases & 19 new deaths in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
Refresh often for new information.
LIVE UPDATES
220 new cases & 19 new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 220 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths, for a total of 87,449 cases and 1,479 deaths in the county.
There have been 84,627 recoveries in the county.
-----------------------------------
920 new cases & 8 new deaths in Mississippi
The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 920 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths, for a total of 292,811 cases and 6,613 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has a total of 19,560 cases and 229 deaths in the county.