Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 220 new cases & 19 new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

Refresh often for new information. 

220 new cases & 19 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 220 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths, for a total of 87,449 cases and 1,479 deaths in the county.

There have been 84,627 recoveries in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE. 

920 new cases & 8 new deaths in Mississippi

The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 920 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths, for a total of 292,811 cases and 6,613 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 19,560 cases and 229 deaths in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE.

