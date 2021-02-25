Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 220 new cases & 19 new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

LIVE UPDATES

220 new cases & 19 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 220 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths, for a total of 87,449 cases and 1,479 deaths in the county.

There have been 84,627 recoveries in the county.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Thursday, February 25, 2021. (Note: There are 19 new deaths reported today with Investigation death date ranging from 12.17.20 - 02.19.21)

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Thursday, February 25, 2021. (Note: There are 19 new deaths reported today with Investigation death date ranging from 12.17.20 - 02.19.21)

920 new cases & 8 new deaths in Mississippi

The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 920 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths, for a total of 292,811 cases and 6,613 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 19,560 cases and 229 deaths in the county.