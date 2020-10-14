Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 144 new cases & 2 new deaths in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the state's of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
144 new cases & 2 new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 144 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths, for a total of 33,625 cases and 539 deaths in the county.
There have been 31,317 recoveries in the county.
876 new cases & 25 new deaths in Mississippi
9:30 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 876 new COVID-19 cases and 25 new deaths, for a total of 106,817 cases and 3,140 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has 64 new cases and 2 new deaths, for a total of 6,302 cases and 77 deaths in the county.
Christ Community to offer drive-thru testing Sat. Oct. 24
(News Release) - Christ Community Health Services will offer drive-through COVID 19 testing Saturday, October 24, from 9 am-Noon, at Christ Community’s Lamar COVID 19 testing site 1720 RKS Commercial Cove (the former auto emission center).
In addition to Saturday testing, Christ Community offers drive-thru COVID 19 testing at Christ Community Hickory Hill, 5366 Winchester on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday afternoons 2-4 pm.
The expansion of COVID 19 testing to Saturday allows essential workers, parents, teachers and those individuals who desire to be tested but have difficulty meeting regular weekday hours. “Our goal is to ensure that anyone who desires a test can get a test,” said Shayla Williamson, Chief Nursing and Quality Officer. “We encourage anyone that works outside the home, or has regular contact with individuals outside their immediate family to get a COVID 19,” added Williamson.
Appointments for testing are not necessary, but we encourage everyone to pre-register by texting: test2020 to 91999 or calling Christ Community Health Services at 901-842-3160.
Testing is available at all Christ Community locations Monday – Friday.
Since testing began on March 21, Christ Community Health Services has tested over 25,000 individuals in Memphis and Shelby County.