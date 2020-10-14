Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 144 new cases & 2 new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the state's of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

144 new cases & 2 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 144 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths, for a total of 33,625 cases and 539 deaths in the county.

There have been 31,317 recoveries in the county.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Wednesday, October 14, 2020.



For more information, please visit https://t.co/sdaG4Xpvgb and click on COVID-19 Resource Center for the #DataDashboard page:https://t.co/3dGbVc7IEj pic.twitter.com/8RLarTbgCu — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) October 14, 2020

----------------------------------------

876 new cases & 25 new deaths in Mississippi

9:30 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 876 new COVID-19 cases and 25 new deaths, for a total of 106,817 cases and 3,140 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has 64 new cases and 2 new deaths, for a total of 6,302 cases and 77 deaths in the county.

Today MSDH is reporting 876 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 25 deaths, and 127 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 106,817, with 3,140 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/QP8mlJ41AN pic.twitter.com/i0SIJhF6n0 — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) October 14, 2020

-----------------------------------------

Christ Community to offer drive-thru testing Sat. Oct. 24

(News Release) - Christ Community Health Services will offer drive-through COVID 19 testing Saturday, October 24, from 9 am-Noon, at Christ Community’s Lamar COVID 19 testing site 1720 RKS Commercial Cove (the former auto emission center).

In addition to Saturday testing, Christ Community offers drive-thru COVID 19 testing at Christ Community Hickory Hill, 5366 Winchester on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday afternoons 2-4 pm.

The expansion of COVID 19 testing to Saturday allows essential workers, parents, teachers and those individuals who desire to be tested but have difficulty meeting regular weekday hours. “Our goal is to ensure that anyone who desires a test can get a test,” said Shayla Williamson, Chief Nursing and Quality Officer. “We encourage anyone that works outside the home, or has regular contact with individuals outside their immediate family to get a COVID 19,” added Williamson.

Appointments for testing are not necessary, but we encourage everyone to pre-register by texting: test2020 to 91999 or calling Christ Community Health Services at 901-842-3160.

Testing is available at all Christ Community locations Monday – Friday.