Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 252 new cases & 2 new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

LIVE UPDATES

252 new cases & 2 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 252 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths, for a total of 44,464 cases and 626 deaths in the county.

There have been 39,906 recoveries in the county.

1,638 new cases & 23 new deaths in Mississippi

9:25 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,638 new COVID-19 cases and 23 new deaths, for a total of 140,429 cases and 3,642 deaths.

Desoto County has a total of 9,358 cases and 97 deaths in the county.