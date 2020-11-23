Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 407 new cases & 5 new deaths in Shelby County, 699 new cases & no new deaths in MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LIVE UPDATES
407 new cases & 5 new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Department of Health reports 407 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths, for a total of 45,575 cases and 635 deaths in the county.
There have been 40,815 recoveries.
699 new cases & no new deaths in Mississippi
9:30 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 699 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 143879 cases and 3,676 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has a total of 9,569 cases and 99 deaths in the county.