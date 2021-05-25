Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 59 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LIVE UPDATES
59 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 59 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 98,298 cases and 1,668 deaths in the county.
268,077 people have been fully vaccinated in the county.
----------------------------------------------
157 new deaths & 13 new deaths in Mississippi
8:50 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 157 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths, for a total of 316,911 cases and 7,298 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has a total of 22,044 cases and 261 deaths in the county.