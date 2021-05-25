x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Coronavirus

Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 59 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

Refresh often for new information. 

LIVE UPDATES

59 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 59 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 98,298 cases and 1,668 deaths in the county.

268,077 people have been fully vaccinated in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE. 

----------------------------------------------

157 new deaths & 13 new deaths in Mississippi

8:50 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 157 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths, for a total of 316,911 cases and 7,298 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 22,044 cases and 261 deaths in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE.

Related Articles