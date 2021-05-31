Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 42 new cases & 1 new death in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

LIVE UPDATES

42 new cases & 1 new death in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 42 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death, for a total of 98,719 cases and 1,675 deaths in the county.

271,184 people have been fully vaccinated in the county.

----------------------------------------------

306 new cases & 6 new deaths in Mississippi

8:30 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 306 new cases & 6 new deaths, for a total of 317,713 cases and 7,316 deaths in the state.

896,761 people have been fully vaccinated in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 22,129 cases and 263 deaths in the county.