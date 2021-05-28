Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 77 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LIVE UPDATES
77 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 77 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 98,542 cases and 1,671 deaths in the county.
271,453 people have been fully vaccinated in the county.
131 new cases & 6 new deaths in Mississippi
8:40 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 131 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths, for a total of 317,407 cases and 7,310 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has a total of 22,098 cases and 261 deaths in the county.