Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 77 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

77 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 77 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 98,542 cases and 1,671 deaths in the county.

271,453 people have been fully vaccinated in the county.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Friday, May 28, 2021. For more information, please visit https://t.co/kdHyTiLpjk for access to the #DataDashboard page. pic.twitter.com/CU2yjNsD1u — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) May 28, 2021

--------------------------------------------------

131 new cases & 6 new deaths in Mississippi

8:40 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 131 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths, for a total of 317,407 cases and 7,310 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 22,098 cases and 261 deaths in the county.