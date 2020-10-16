Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 250 new cases & 2 new deaths in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LIVE UPDATES
250 new cases & 2 new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 250 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths, for a total of 33,960 cases and 546 deaths in the state.
There have been 31,589 recoveries in the state.