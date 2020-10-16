x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Coronavirus

Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 250 new cases & 2 new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

Refresh often for new information. 

LIVE UPDATES

250 new cases & 2 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 250 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths, for a total of 33,960 cases and 546 deaths in the state.

There have been 31,589 recoveries in the state.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE. 

Related Articles