Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South

LIVE UPDATES

192 new cases & 12 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 192 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths, for a total of 87,840 cases and 1,496 deaths in the county.

There have been 85,026 recoveries in the county.

549 new cases & 31 new deaths in Mississippi

9:30 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 549 new COVID-19 cases and 31 new deaths, for a total of 294,091 cases and 6,669 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 19,626 cases and 230 deaths in the county.