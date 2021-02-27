x
Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

LIVE UPDATES

192 new cases & 12 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 192 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths, for a total of 87,840 cases and 1,496 deaths in the county.

There have been 85,026 recoveries in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE.

----------------------------------

549 new cases & 31 new deaths in Mississippi

9:30 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 549 new COVID-19 cases and 31 new deaths, for a total of 294,091 cases and 6,669 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 19,626 cases and 230 deaths in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE.

