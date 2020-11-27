Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 366 new cases & 7 new deaths in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
366 new cases & 7 new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 366 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths, for a total of 46,696 cases and 659 deaths in the county.
There have been 42,704 recoveries in the county.
1,005 new cases & 6 new deaths in Mississippi
8:15 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,005 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths, for a total of 148,387 cases and 3,769 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has a total of 9,953 cases and 104 deaths in the county.