Coronavirus

Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 366 new cases & 7 new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

LIVE UPDATES

366 new cases & 7 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 366 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths, for a total of 46,696 cases and 659 deaths in the county.

There have been 42,704 recoveries in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE. 

1,005 new cases & 6 new deaths in Mississippi

8:15 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,005 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths, for a total of 148,387 cases and 3,769 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 9,953 cases and 104 deaths in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE.

