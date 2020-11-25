Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 258 new cases & 8 new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

LIVE UPDATES

258 new cases & 8 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 258 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths, for a total of 46,210 cases and 645 deaths in the county.

There have been 41,682 recoveries in the county.

1,092 new cases & 16 new deaths in Mississippi

9:05 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,092 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths, for a total of 145,636 cases and 3,745 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 9,731 cases and 99 deaths in the county.