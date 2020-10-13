Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South; 347 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the state's of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

LIVE UPDATES

347 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 347 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 33,481 cases and 537 deaths in the county.

There are 31,175 recoveries in the county.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Tuesday, October 13, 2020.



For more information, please visit https://t.co/sdaG4Xpvgb and click on COVID-19 Resource Center for the #DataDashboard page:https://t.co/3dGbVc7IEj pic.twitter.com/0zL9bqQIX2 — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) October 13, 2020

----------------------------------------

713 new cases & 14 new deaths in Mississippi; DeSoto County has 90 new cases

9:35 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 713 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths, for a total of 105,941 cases and 3,115 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has 90 new cases and 0 new deaths, for a total of 6,238 cases and 75 deaths in the county.