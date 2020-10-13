Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South; 347 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the state's of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LIVE UPDATES
347 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 347 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 33,481 cases and 537 deaths in the county.
There are 31,175 recoveries in the county.
713 new cases & 14 new deaths in Mississippi; DeSoto County has 90 new cases
9:35 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 713 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths, for a total of 105,941 cases and 3,115 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has 90 new cases and 0 new deaths, for a total of 6,238 cases and 75 deaths in the county.