Coronavirus

Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South; 347 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South.  On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the state's of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

347 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 347 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 33,481 cases and 537 deaths in the county.

There are 31,175 recoveries in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE.

----------------------------------------

713 new cases & 14 new deaths in Mississippi; DeSoto County has 90 new cases

9:35 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 713 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths, for a total of 105,941 cases and 3,115 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has 90 new cases and 0 new deaths, for a total of 6,238 cases and 75 deaths in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE.

