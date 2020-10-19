Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South; 287 new cases & 2 new deaths in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LIVE UPDATES
287 new cases & 2 new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 287 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths, for a total of 34,508 cases and 553 deaths in the county.
There have been 31,994 recoveries.
586 new cases & no new deaths in Mississippi
9:25 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 586 new cases and no new deaths for both Saturday and Sunday, for a total of 110,592 cases and 3,171 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has 85 new cases, for a total of 6,636 cases and 77 deaths in the county.