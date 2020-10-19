x
Coronavirus

Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South; 287 new cases & 2 new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

LIVE UPDATES

287 new cases & 2 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 287 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths, for a total of 34,508 cases and 553 deaths in the county.

There have been 31,994 recoveries.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby county Health Department HERE.

586 new cases & no new deaths in Mississippi

9:25 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 586 new cases and no new deaths for both Saturday and Sunday, for a total of 110,592 cases and 3,171 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has 85 new cases, for a total of 6,636 cases and 77 deaths in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE.