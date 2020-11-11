Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South; 1,256 new cases & 17 new deaths in Mississippi

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

1,256 new cases & 17 new deaths in Mississippi;

9:00 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,256 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths, for a total of 129,394 cases and 3,497 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 8,430 cases and 85 deaths in the county.

Today, Governor Tate Reeves announced that he has extended his “Safe Recovery” executive order through December 11. It had been set to expire today.



The governor also reset his county-specific orders, using the applicable data. The counties that now qualify for additional measures including mask requirements are Benton, Carroll, Covington, DeSoto, Forrest, Harrison, Humphreys, Jackson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Leflore, Lee, Marshall, Rankin, and Yalobusha.



Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE.