Breaking down the latest in COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 101 new cases & 2 new deaths in Mississippi

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

101 new cases & 2 new deaths in Mississippi

9:00 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 101 new cases and 2 new deaths, for a total of 300,881 cases and 6,903 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 20,047 cases and 238 deaths in the county.