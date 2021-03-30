Breaking down the latest in COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 93 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

93 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 93 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths, for a total of 91,130 cases and 1,567 deaths in the county.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Tuesday, March 30, 2021.



For more information, please visit https://t.co/kdHyTiLpjk for access to the #DataDashboard page.

163 new cases & 12 new deaths in Mississippi

9:45 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 163 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths, for a total of 304,858 cases and 7,013 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 20,490 cases and 246 deaths in the county.