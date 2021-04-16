Breaking down the latest in COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 183 new cases & 0 new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

183 new cases & 0 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 183 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths, for a total of 93,429 cases and 1,593 deaths in the county.

216 new cases & 12 new deaths in Mississippi

9:30 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 216 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths, for a total of 308,737 cases and 7,139 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 20,931 cases and 250 deaths in the county.