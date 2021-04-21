Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 109 new cases & 1 new death in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

109 new cases & 1 new death in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 109 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death, for a total of 94,069 cases and 1,600 deaths in the county.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Wednesday, April 21, 2021. For more information, please visit https://t.co/kdHyTiLpjk for access to the #DataDashboard page. pic.twitter.com/hrYxGo79Fx — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) April 21, 2021

233 new cases & 2 new deaths in Mississippi

9:00 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 233 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths, for a total of 309,818 cases and 7,163 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 21,074 cases and 251 deaths in the county.