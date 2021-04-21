Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 109 new cases & 1 new death in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
Refresh often for new information.
LIVE UPDATES
109 new cases & 1 new death in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 109 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death, for a total of 94,069 cases and 1,600 deaths in the county.
-------------------
233 new cases & 2 new deaths in Mississippi
9:00 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 233 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths, for a total of 309,818 cases and 7,163 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has a total of 21,074 cases and 251 deaths in the county.