Breaking down the latest in COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 161 new cases & 9 new deaths in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
161 new cases & 9 new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 161 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths, for a total of 92,219 cases and 1,584 deaths in the county.
243 new cases & 4 new deaths in Mississippi
8:50 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 243 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths, for a total of 307,094 cases and 7,086 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has a total of 20,729 cases and 248 deaths in the county.