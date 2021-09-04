Breaking down the latest in COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 161 new cases & 9 new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

161 new cases & 9 new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 161 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths, for a total of 92,219 cases and 1,584 deaths in the county.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Friday, April 9, 2021.

243 new cases & 4 new deaths in Mississippi

8:50 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 243 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths, for a total of 307,094 cases and 7,086 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 20,729 cases and 248 deaths in the county.