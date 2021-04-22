x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Coronavirus

Breaking down the latest in COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: Arkansas Governor commemorates 1 millionth Arkansan to be vaccinated

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

Refresh often for new information. 

LIVE UPDATES

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson commemorates 1 millionth Arkansan to be vaccinated

11:00 a.m. - Watch HERE.

--------------------

150 new cases & 0 new deaths in Shelby County

10:05 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 150 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths, for a total of 94,219 cases and 1,600 deaths in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE. 

----------------

319 new cases & 10 new deaths in Mississippi

9:00 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 319 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths, for a total of 310,137 cases and 7,173 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 21,120 cases and 253 deaths in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE.

Related Articles