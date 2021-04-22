Breaking down the latest in COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: Arkansas Governor commemorates 1 millionth Arkansan to be vaccinated

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson commemorates 1 millionth Arkansan to be vaccinated

150 new cases & 0 new deaths in Shelby County

10:05 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 150 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths, for a total of 94,219 cases and 1,600 deaths in the county.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Thursday, April 22, 2021.

319 new cases & 10 new deaths in Mississippi

9:00 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 319 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths, for a total of 310,137 cases and 7,173 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 21,120 cases and 253 deaths in the county.