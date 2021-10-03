Breaking down the latest in COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 437 new cases & 11 new deaths in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
Refresh often for new information.
LIVE UPDATES
437 new cases & 11 new deaths in Mississippi
8:40 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 437 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths, for a total of 298,445 cases and 6,845 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has a total of 19,868 cases and 233 deaths in the county.