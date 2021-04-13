x
Breaking down the latest in COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 317 new cases & 23 new deaths in MS, 111 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby Co.

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

Refresh often for new information. 

LIVE UPDATES

111 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 111 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 92,836 cases and 1,585 deaths in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE.

-------------------------------------------

317 new cases & 23 new deaths in Mississippi

9:35 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 317 new COVID-19 cases and 23 new deaths, for a total of 307,836 cases and 7,119 deaths.

Desoto County has a total of 20,826 cases and 248 deaths in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE. 

-----------------------------------------------------

City of Memphis pauses Johnson & Johnson vaccine after FDA & CDC recommendation

8:30 a.m. - The City of Memphis will follow the FDA & CDC recommendation to pause administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.  The Pfizer vaccine will be offered in its place at any site where the J&J was scheduled.

