Breaking down the latest in COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 357 new cases & 26 new deaths in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
Refresh often for new information.
LIVE UPDATES
357 new cases & 26 new deaths in Mississippi
10:30 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 357 new COVID-19 cases and 26 new deaths, for a total of 298,008 cases and 6,834 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has a total of 19,848 cases and 232 deaths in the county.
--------------------------------------------------
41 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 41 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 88,949 cases and 1,527 deaths in the county.
There have been 86,164 recoveries in the county.