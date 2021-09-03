Breaking down the latest in COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 357 new cases & 26 new deaths in Mississippi

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

357 new cases & 26 new deaths in Mississippi

10:30 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 357 new COVID-19 cases and 26 new deaths, for a total of 298,008 cases and 6,834 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 19,848 cases and 232 deaths in the county.

41 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 41 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 88,949 cases and 1,527 deaths in the county.

There have been 86,164 recoveries in the county.