Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Coronavirus

Breaking down the latest in COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 357 new cases & 26 new deaths in Mississippi

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

Refresh often for new information. 

LIVE UPDATES

357 new cases & 26 new deaths in Mississippi

10:30 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 357 new COVID-19 cases and 26 new deaths, for a total of 298,008 cases and 6,834 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 19,848 cases and 232 deaths in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE. 

--------------------------------------------------

41 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 41 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 88,949 cases and 1,527 deaths in the county.

There have been 86,164 recoveries in the county.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE.

