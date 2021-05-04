Breaking down the latest in COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 76 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

LIVE UPDATES

76 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 76 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 91,792 cases and 1,574 deaths in the county.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Monday, April 5, 2021. For more information, please visit https://t.co/kdHyTiLpjk for access to the #DataDashboard page. pic.twitter.com/pQn4icnbly — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) April 5, 2021

70 new cases & no new deaths in Mississippi

9:50 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 70 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 306,158 cases and 7,055 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 20,638 cases and 248 deaths in the county.