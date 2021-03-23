Breaking down the latest in COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 85 new cases/no new deaths in Shelby County, 306 new cases/21 new deaths in MS

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

LIVE UPDATES

85 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 85 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 90,396 cases and 1,546 deaths in the county.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Tuesday, March 23, 2021. For more information, please visit https://t.co/kdHyTitNUK for access to the #DataDashboard page. pic.twitter.com/1uLjZP2Ht1 — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) March 23, 2021

306 new cases & 21 new deaths in Mississippi

9:55 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 306 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths, for a total of 303,238 cases and 6,977 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 20,301 cases and 245 deaths in the county.