Breaking down the latest in COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 85 new cases/no new deaths in Shelby County, 306 new cases/21 new deaths in MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
85 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 85 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 90,396 cases and 1,546 deaths in the county.
306 new cases & 21 new deaths in Mississippi
9:55 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 306 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths, for a total of 303,238 cases and 6,977 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has a total of 20,301 cases and 245 deaths in the county.