Breaking down the latest in COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 95 new cases & no new deaths in Mississippi

Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
Refresh often for new information.
LIVE UPDATES
95 new cases & no new deaths in Mississippi
9:05 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 95 new cases and no new deaths, for a total of 302,932 cases and 6,956 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has a total of 20,245 cases and 245 deaths in the county.