Breaking down the latest in COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 95 new cases & no new deaths in Mississippi

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

95 new cases & no new deaths in Mississippi

9:05 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 95 new cases and no new deaths, for a total of 302,932 cases and 6,956 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 20,245 cases and 245 deaths in the county.