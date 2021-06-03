Breaking down the latest in COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

131 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths reported in Shelby County

The Shelby County Health Department reports 131 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths for a total of 88,652 cases and 1,523 deaths in the county.

There has been a total of 85,760 recoveries.

Officials report 1,036,290 have been tested in Shelby County.

576 new COVID-19 cases and 22 new deaths reported in Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Health reports 576 new COVID-19 cases and 22 new deaths for a total of 297,321 cases and 6,805 deaths in the state.

Long-term care facilities report a total of 55 active outbreaks, as 7 new cases and 2 new deaths were announced Saturday.

Authorities say there are 366 hospitalizations and 278,162 recoveries

DeSoto County health officials reported a total of 19,814 cases and 231 deaths.

1,312 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths reported in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reports 1,312 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths for a total of 782,206 cases and 11,543 deaths in the state.

Currently there are 778 hospitalizations and 756,793 recoveries.

Since the start of the pandemic 6,872,745 have been tested in Tennessee.

327 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths reported in Arkansas

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 327 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths for a total of 324,653 cases and 5,297 deaths in the state.