Breaking down the latest in COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 104 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

LIVE UPDATES

104 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 104 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 89,271 cases and 1,533 deaths in the county.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 data update for Friday, March 12, 2021.

For more information, please visit https://t.co/kdHyTiLpjk for access to the #DataDashboard page. pic.twitter.com/SamRqeIDKD — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) March 12, 2021

Vaccine Daily Site Report (3-11-21) pic.twitter.com/AEA2ymKFc7 — City of Memphis (@CityOfMemphis) March 12, 2021

763 new cases & 19 new deaths in Mississippi

9:00 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 763 new cases and 48 new deaths, for a total of 299,887 cases and 6,883 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 19,991 cases and 238 deaths in the county.