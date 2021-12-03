Breaking down the latest in COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 104 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
Refresh often for new information.
LIVE UPDATES
104 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 104 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 89,271 cases and 1,533 deaths in the county.
-------------------------------------------------
763 new cases & 19 new deaths in Mississippi
9:00 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 763 new cases and 48 new deaths, for a total of 299,887 cases and 6,883 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has a total of 19,991 cases and 238 deaths in the county.