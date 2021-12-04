Breaking down the latest in COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 196 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

196 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 196 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 92,275 cases and 1,585 deaths in the county.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Monday, April 12, 2021.



NOTE: Vaccination numbers are unchanged as daily data was not received from State of Tennessee Department of Health.



For more information, visit https://t.co/kdHyTiLpjk to access the #DataDashboard page. pic.twitter.com/G7CxzFd8ld — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) April 12, 2021

---------------------------------------------

70 new cases & no new deaths in Mississippi

9:00 a.m. - The Mississippi Department of Health reports 70 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 307,519 cases and 7,096 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 20,784 cases and 248 deaths in the county.