Breaking down the latest in COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 97 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
97 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 97 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 89,778 cases and 1,539 deaths in the county.
352 new cases & 7 new deaths in Mississippi
9:40 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 352 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths, for a total of 301,602 cases and 6,936 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has a total of 20,117 cases and 244 deaths in the county.