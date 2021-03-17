Breaking down the latest in COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 97 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

97 new cases & no new deaths in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 97 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, for a total of 89,778 cases and 1,539 deaths in the county.

352 new cases & 7 new deaths in Mississippi

9:40 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 352 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths, for a total of 301,602 cases and 6,936 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 20,117 cases and 244 deaths in the county.