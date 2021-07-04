Breaking down the latest in COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 59 new cases & 1 new death in Shelby County

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

LIVE UPDATES

59 new cases & 1 new death in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 59 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death, for a total of 91,906 cases and 1,575 deaths in the county.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Wednesday, April 7, 2021. For more information, please visit https://t.co/kdHyTiLpjk for access to the #DataDashboard page. pic.twitter.com/QLBKykype4 — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) April 7, 2021

270 new cases & 4 new deaths in Mississippi

8:50 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 270 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths, for a total of 306,611 cases and 7,077 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 20,668 cases and 248 deaths in the county.