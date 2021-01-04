Breaking down the latest in COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 271 new cases & 16 new deaths in Mississippi

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

271 new cases & 16 new deaths in Mississippi

9:00 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 271 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths, for a total of 305,417 cases and 7,048 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 20,555 cases and 248 deaths in the county.