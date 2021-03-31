Breaking down the latest in COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 90 new cases & 2 new deaths in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
90 new cases & 2 new deaths in Shelby County
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 90 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths, for a total of 91,220 cases and 1,569 deaths in the county.
288 new cases & 19 new deaths in Mississippi
9:25 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 288 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths, for a total of 305,146 cases and 7,032 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has a total of 20,531 cases and 247 deaths in the county.