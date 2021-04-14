Breaking down the latest in COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 275 new cases & 3 new deaths in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
275 new cases & 3 new deaths in Mississippi
9:40 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 275 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths, for a total of 308,11 cases and 7,122 deaths in the state.
Desoto County has a total of 20,852 cases and 248 deaths in the county.