Breaking down the latest in COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South: 387 new cases & 4 new deaths in Mississippi

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

LIVE UPDATES

387 new cases & 4 new deaths in Mississippi

8:55 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 387 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths, for a total of 303,625 cases and 6,981 deaths in the state.

Desoto County has a total of 20,349 cases and 245 deaths in the county.